MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is partnering with Xcel Energy for the company’s Day of Service this week. We’ll introduce you to local nonprofits that could use your help. The company’s partnership has resulted in new homes and much-needed support for homeless veterans, as volunteers are breaking new ground on the effort to put an end to veteran homelessness.

Xcel Energy employees are dedicated to helping the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in its mission to end veteran homelessness, by volunteering their time and talents.

Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel, a Navy veteran, believes this is what community should look like.

“Partnering with MACV and helping our veterans, it’s particularly poignant when you see what is going on in Afghanistan, but really helping those and serving those who serve our country so bravely, it’s important to me. It has a place in the heart of every Xcel Energy employee. It’s in the culture of our company,” he said.

Frenzel rolled up his sleeves as he brought his family to help build a home for veterans in North St. Paul last year.

MACV CEO Neil Loidolt says the partnership with Xcel Energy is crucial to helping unsheltered veterans. MACV broke ground on the first accessory dwelling unit (ADU), adding a second living space in the back of one of its houses veterans call home.

“Almost 500 hours from that big organization this year, but they are going to help us solve the power problems here at our ADU,” Loidolt said. “But it’s also good to be partnered with really respected community members, and thats what Xcel is.”

YardHomes is taking the lead on this project, a project that could not be done without the volunteer muscle of Xcel Energy.

“When this property came up and we decided this could be the first location, I was just ecstatic,” YardHomes’ Nicole Beckstrand said. “They said they will do some finishing work for us and we’re going to take them up on that.”

Xcel Energy volunteers are proud to be part of this groundbreaking effort, to build new and affordable housing designed to get the unsheltered off the streets, working this new approach to helping homeless Veterans has MACV in need of volunteers.

“Some people can donate money, some people can donate their time, stain decks,” Loidolt said, “but it’s really their expertise. ‘I’m a lawyer,’ ‘I’m a real estate agent,’ ‘I can help close the deal.'”

MACV hopes to add accessory dwelling units to three other properties. The organization is also looking for landlords willing to help veterans in need of a home.

