By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, North St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – North St. Paul’s History Cruzers Car Show was canceled on Friday due to what police say was “credible” safety threat.

Authorities say that the North St. Paul Police Department, along with other local agencies, received information that there was a threat to safety for car show attendees.

“We know many people were disappointed with the cancelation, but ultimately we need to make sure everyone in the City is safe,” said Mayor Terry Furlong. “We appreciate everyone who promptly cleared the area.