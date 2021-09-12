MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was found dead in Long Prairie and two other victims were transported to local hospitals Sunday morning.
According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, gunshots were reported on the 500 Block of 2nd Avenue South East around 3:30 a.m.
After arriving on the scene, police found a man dead in the yard of a residence and transported the body to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Two other victims were transported to Long Prairie Hospital and were later both airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.
This is an active ongoing investigation.