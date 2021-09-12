MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hanover man is dead after falling from some rocks at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls Saturday.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the scene around 7:42 p.m. after reports of a fallen man had been received.
Authorities located the 39-year-old victim and performed lifesaving efforts on him.
The man was then transported to St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, WI and was pronounced dead by medical staff.
Police believe that the man fell while navigating a rocky off-trail portion of the trail.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.