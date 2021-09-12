Day Of ServiceThe Xcel Energy Day Of Service is underway! Take the #GoodEnergy pledge and you could win $500 for a participating nonprofit.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Maple Grove News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and another woman is in custody after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on the 15500 block of County Road 81 around 4:30 a.m.

A 67-year-old woman was killed in the crash. A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A 21-year-old woman was also hospitalized. She was later booked into the Maple Grove Detention Facility, police said.

Multiple agencies, including the Hennepin County sheriff’s crime lab, are investigating the crash.