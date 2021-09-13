MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found dead in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported a death around 2:20 p.m. in the town of Sheridan, in the northern part of the county.
Authorities found the four victims in a black SUV in a cornfield off a rural road.
While no details have been released about the victims or how they died, investigators are requesting information about someone walking in the area or going to a home and asking for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.
Authorities are also asking for information about a black SUV with Minnesota platers or another dark SUV. The two vehicles may have been traveling together, the sheriff’s office said.
There is no danger to the public, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the suspicious incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.