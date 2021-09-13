CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eden Prairie police and the community are searching for a missing man.

Mike Elhard, 39, left his home on Jackson Drive near Pioneer Trail around 10 a.m. Monday to go for a run. He hasn’t been seen since.

Police said Elhard was wearing a bright yellow shirt, dark shorts, a black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple Watch.

Mike Elhard (credit: Eden Prairie Police Department)

Family, friends and community members were out in groups Monday night searching for Elhard.

The police department asks anyone with information about Elhard to call 952-949-6200.