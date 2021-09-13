MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eden Prairie police and the community are searching for a missing man.
Mike Elhard, 39, left his home on Jackson Drive near Pioneer Trail around 10 a.m. Monday to go for a run. He hasn’t been seen since.
Police said Elhard was wearing a bright yellow shirt, dark shorts, a black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple Watch.
Family, friends and community members were out in groups Monday night searching for Elhard.
The police department asks anyone with information about Elhard to call 952-949-6200.