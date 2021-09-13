MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident on Friday evening that left a Minneapolis man dead, and say they’ve arrested a suspect.
Officers were called to Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue on Friday around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street, suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to Regions hospital, where he later died. On Monday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric T. Brown, of Minneapolis.
On Monday, St. Paul police said they’ve taken into custody a 22-year-old woman, and anticipate second-degree murder charges.
This was the 23rd homicide this year in St. Paul.