MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday, admitting he shot another man in the head with a shotgun last November.
According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, Montana Cutbank admitted that on Nov. 24, 2020, he was in the backseat of a car that stopped at a home near Cass Lake.
A man came out of the house to talk to the people in the vehicle, and Cutbank admitted to shooting and intentionally killing that man, the attorney’s office said.
Cutbank will be sentenced Oct. 15.