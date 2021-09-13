MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon.
According to police reports, a man was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle parked in an alley.
Authorities located the vehicle on the 2400 Block of 24th Avenue South around noon.
Police say residents in the area reported hearing gunshots overnight but no witnesses have come forward.
This case is under investigation and is the 66th reported homicide in Minneapolis.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to submit them electronically, here.
Check back for more information on this developing story.