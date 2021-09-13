MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in western Wisconsin.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported the death Sunday afternoon in the town of Sheridan, in the northern part of the county.
While no details have been released about the victim or how they died, investigators are requesting information about someone walking in the area or going to a home and asking for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office says officials are in the early stages of the investigation and are asking people to be vigilant about locking their doors and being aware of their surroundings.
Anyone with information about the suspicious incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.