By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coon Rapids News, Coon Rapids Police Department, Local TV, Snakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-and-a-half-foot snake is not a common sight in the Twin Cities, but a Coon Rapids resident recently called police to remove one from their yard.

The police department said on Facebook a community service officer recently relocated a bull snake from a yard near Bunker Hills Golf Club.


Bull snakes are nonvenomous and mainly eat rodents. According to the Minnesota Zoo, they are the largest snakes in Minnesota and can grow up to 8 feet.