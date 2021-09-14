MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pickup truck driver died early Tuesday morning in the north metro after authorities say he collided head-on with a semi.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 a.m. in Oak Grove, at the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Cedar Drive Northwest.
Investigators say that the semi was traveling east on the boulevard when a westbound pickup crossed the center line and slammed into it head-on.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name. The driver of the semi was unharmed.
The crash remains under investigation.
