MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a shooting in north Minneapolis and a crash nearby on Interstate 94 are connected, and a homicide investigation is now underway.
The Minneapolis Police Department learned of the shooting on the 500 block of 49th Avenue North via a ShotSpotter activation around 8 p.m.
Around the same time, a crash was reported on I-94 under the 49th Avenue bridge. Authorities say the car traveled down the embankment from 49th onto the highway.
Hennepin County deputies responded to the crash, finding one person with multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds. That person was later declared dead.
Police found evidence of a shooting near the ShotSpotter activation, and investigators are treating this as a homicide.
The victim has not been identified, and police said there were no suspect descriptions available immediately.
