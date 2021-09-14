CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bemidji News, Bemidji Police Department, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are searching for a woman who’s been missing since Monday morning.

Police said 23-year-old Stephanie Chupp was last seen near the 1900 block of Park Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Stephanie Chupp (credit: Bemidji Police Department)

She is described as 5-foot-2, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said she may have been in a white Pontiac Grand Prix with license plates reading 655RVZ.

Anyone with information about Chupp is asked to call 218-333-9111.