MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are searching for a woman who’s been missing since Monday morning.
Police said 23-year-old Stephanie Chupp was last seen near the 1900 block of Park Avenue around 6:45 a.m.
She is described as 5-foot-2, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Police said she may have been in a white Pontiac Grand Prix with license plates reading 655RVZ.
Anyone with information about Chupp is asked to call 218-333-9111.
