MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two months after being pulled over in St. Paul and showing an expired Wisconsin driver’s license, embattled Minnesota Rep. John Thompson says he now holds a license in the state where he lives and serves.

In a lengthy statement Tuesday, the activist turned DFLer said he now holds a Minnesota driver’s license. WCCO-TV reached out to officials to verify Thompson’s license and the status of his driving privileges, and found that a Minnesota license was issued at the beginning of the month. His license is currently valid but would be suspended Oct. 14 if Thompson does not resolve pending issues with the court.

In July, Thompson was stopped in downtown St. Paul for driving without a front license plate, which is illegal in Minnesota. Thompson, who represents St. Paul’s east side, presented the officer with a Wisconsin driver’s license, which sparked questions concerning whether or not Thompson lives in the district he serves.

Indeed, the address listed on the ticket is not in Thompson’s district. Also, a search of court records Tuesday showed that fines associated with that ticket have yet to be paid.

In his most recent statement, Thompson said that he held a Wisconsin driver’s license for years until it expired last November, just days before he was elected to the state legislature.

“And for the record, I do now hold a Minnesota license,” Thompson wrote. He added he doesn’t want to make his address public, citing threats of violence from white supremacists against him and his family.

Still, he called himself an Eastsider, saying that he and his family “eat, sleep and breathe Eastside air.” He wrote that he was the former vice president of the Payne-Phalen District Council and said his older sons graduated from Johnson Senior High School.

The July traffic stop set off a series of scandals for the lawmaker. He accused the officer who stopped him of racial profiling, sparking outcry from police, who said the stop was by the books. Thompson later apologized.

Not long after, police reports from years earlier emerged, detailing alleged domestic abuse. While Thompson was never convicted of any abuse charges, the allegations prompted calls of his registration from both Republicans and Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz.

Thompson has said that he has no plans to resign from office, and he reiterated that in his Tuesday statement. While he said that he’s made some mistakes in the past, nothing he’s done disqualifies him from serving as a lawmaker now.

Thompson became an outspoken activist for police reform following the fatal shooting of his friend Philando Castile in 2016. Prior to his election, he was a prominent voice at protests and sometimes controversial.

“I was called to be an agent of change, to be the change I wish to see,” Thompson wrote. “It’s what I have done, and what I plan to continue doing.”