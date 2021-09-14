MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot in the hand in Minneapolis.
Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. near 31st and Lyndale avenues on the city’s north side.
The teen told police he heard the gunfire but didn’t see who shot him.
