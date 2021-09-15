MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the seven-day average positivity rate jumped to 7.1%.
Officials also reported 41 deaths, filling in previously unreported data from past months, though 12 of the deaths did occur in September of 2021.
MDH now reports that there have been 676,505 cases of COVID-19 since last March, and 7,956 people have died due to the virus.
Lately, hospitalizations have been rising in Minnesota, reaching levels not seen since this past winter. MDH says there are 208 people in Minnesota ICUs with COVID-19, and 510 patients in non-ICU beds. As of last week, there were 11.3 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, and staffed ICU bed availability has been on the decline as well, with 14 beds – 2%- currently available in the metro area.
Meanwhile, updated figures show that over 6.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and 60.4% of the state’s population has received at least their first dose. In all, 71.5% of the state’s eligible population has gotten at least their first shot.