MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials announced Wednesday that a new app can give users quick access to their COVID-19 vaccination records.

The app is called Docket and it allows residents with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) record to securely view and share a digital version of their vaccination history. It works not only for COVID-19 records but includes information on shots for the flu, whooping cough and measles, among others. The app is free to use.

Inbox: Minnesota Department of Health is rolling out a new app for Minnesotans to "easily access their immunization record through their smartphones or other mobile devices." @wcco pic.twitter.com/UhsvCwEXEB — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) September 15, 2021

According to officials, the app will meet a recent surge in demand for people seeking access to their immunization records.

So far this year, the Minnesota Department of Health has received over 33,000 requests for immunization records through its online form. Of those requests, nearly two-thirds of them have come since July 1.

“The volume of recent requests means it is taking weeks, not days, for people to get their vaccination record back, but Docket gives an option for people to more directly and quickly access their immunization information,” Kris Ehresmann, the director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health, said in a statement.

Docket shows all vaccinations recorded in the MIIC system, no matter if they were given by different health care providers in the state. For those without a smartphone or who don’t want to use the app, immunization records can still be requested online here.

Aside from being able to access vaccine records, the app also allows people to see what vaccinations children might be due for and what vaccines might be needed in the future.

“This is vital to making sure people are protected from preventable diseases,” Ehresmann said.

Earlier this month, State Sen. Michelle Benson (R – Ham Lake) hinted that Republicans were frustrated with the health department and its recent work on the app, saying it’s similar to a so-called “vaccine passport.” In response, the health department said then that it’s “always looking at ways to improve Minnesotans’ access to their vaccination records.”