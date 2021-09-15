CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large car fire briefly shut down an exit on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the eastbound exit to 53rd and 49th avenues north was closed around 7:45 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., the exit appeared to be reopened.

The Minnesota State Patrol said no one was injured.

There is little known about this incident so far. Check back here for updates.