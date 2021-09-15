MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jamal Smith on Wednesday is scheduled to make his first court appearance in connection to the fatal Highway 169 shooting of Jay Boughton.

Smith, 33 of Chicago, faces second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing the youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Months after the shooting and thousands of hours of investigative work, Smith was arrested in Decatur, Illinois.

Smith has since been taken to Minnesota and will make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court Wednesday afternoon. WCCO will have updates from the court hearing, so check back for more.

​​Boughton, 56, was driving home on July 6 with his son after coaching a youth baseball game when he got into an altercation with another driver on Highway 169. The driver shot him in the head, and Boughton lost control of his car, crashing into several other vehicles in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

His 15-year-old son — who was in the car with him — performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was taken to North Memorial Health, where he died.

In the days following the incident, the police chief called the shooting “one of the most tragic events” he’s witnessed in his 20 years of policing.

“It was a really, truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life,” Fadden said.

On Aug. 11, Plymouth police announced they recovered an SUV matching a description of the suspect vehicle, and were processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. Finding the car was key, Fadden said, in identifying the suspect. Smith was charged by warrant on Aug. 20 and was arrested several days later.

Smith also faces a charge of aiding an offender after the fact.