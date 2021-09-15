MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed Mohamed Noor’s conviction of third-degree depraved-mind murder in the death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond in 2017.

On Wednesday in court filings, the supreme court ruled to reverse the murder conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer and send the case to district court where he will be sentenced for his second-degree manslaughter conviction.

MORE: Read the full court filing here.

The ruling said that the mental state necessary for depraved-mind murder “is a generalized indifference to human life” that can’t exist when the defendant’s conduct is “directed with particularity at the person who is killed.”

According to the ruling, evidence is insufficient to sustain his conviction since the “appellant’s conduct was directed with particularity at the person who was killed.”

In March, Noor’s attorney filed a petition asking the high court to hear the case after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled earlier this year to uphold the 2019 conviction for the shooting death of Damond.

Noor has served nearly 30 months in prison so far. In June 2019, Noor was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison after the jury found him guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was acquitted of the most serious charge, second-degree murder. That same month, the Damond’s family received what was at the time the largest police settlement in Minneapolis history, in the amount of $20 million.

On July 15, 2017, Damond had called 911 about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. In court, Noor testified that he shot Damond after a hearing a loud noise and seeing a woman lift her hand outside the squad car. Prosecutors disputed there was a noise and argued that Noor had no reason to shoot a 40-year-old yoga teacher in her pajamas.

Because Damond was a dual citizen in the U.S. and Australia, the case gained international attention.

