MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Motley man was arrested after the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen trailers from a residence on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities executed a search warrant at a home near Highway 10, which located the trailers that were reported missing after a burglary occurred in November 2020. The trailers were filled with personal property together valuing more than $30,000.
A 40-year-old Motley man and owner of the residence admitted to his involvement in this burglary and awaits formal charges.