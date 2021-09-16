MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a dispute that turned violent in Minneapolis.
Police said the two were arguing on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue and both pulled out weapons. One man was stabbed and the other was shot.
Both are expected to survive their injuries. Police are investigating.
