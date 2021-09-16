MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were found dead in a garage in West St. Paul Thursday afternoon.
A maintenance worker called 911 around 3:45 p.m. to report finding two bodies on the 120 block of Thompson Avenue West.
Police said their causes of death are undetermined “due to the time that has passed since the deaths.”
The deaths are under investigation, and the bodies have been turned over to the medical examiner.
