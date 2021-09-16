Menu
Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Hail, Damaging Winds Overnight
While Thursday will mostly be sunny, warm and breezy, storms are expected to develop in the evening hours, and some could turn severe overnight.
Chauvin To Be Arraigned For Allegedly Violating Teen's Civil Rights In 2017
A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.
Burning Restrictions To Be Lifted In Much Of Northern Minnesota Overnight
With recent rains, a number of areas in Minnesota will lift their burning restrictions overnight. However, the Minnesota DNR said that the northeastern tip of Minnesota would remain under Class III burning restrictions.
After Summer Drought, When And Where Will The Best Fall Colors Be This Year?
The drought we've had throughout much of the state could leave us with muted fall colors and shorter peak times, but not everywhere will be a bust. So when and where are the best fall colors this year? Good Question.
Minnesota Weather: Evening Storms Threaten Heavy Rain, Large Hail
While the weekend's comfortable fall weather will continue through much of Monday, storms are expected to rumble in the evening across southern Minnesota.
Minnesota Weather: Drought Easing In Central, Southern Minnesota
The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state saw a gradual easing of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota. About 85% of the state is at least experiencing moderate drought, that's down from nearly 89% last week.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Tough As Nails' New Challengers Announced For Season 3
The cast includes a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker, among others.
Survivor 41: Downloadable Survivor Pool
'Survivor 41' is just one week away! Get ready for the brand-new two-hour premiere Wednesday, September 22nd, and start your own Survivor pool!
These Millennials Were 'Worldly, Wise & Funny': Author Jeff Hobbs On Book 'Show Them You're Good'
Author Jeff Hobbs talks with us about his new book that follows four Los Angeles high school boys and their quest to get into Ivy League schools.
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila On CBS' 'The Talk': 'Nobody Else Is Doing This'
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila preview a new season of "The Talk" on CBS and share how their journeys through the NFL and Broadway prepared them both for this moment.
Daisy Haggard On Being 'Back To Life's Creator, Co-Writer And Star: 'It's A Huge Privelege'
Daisy Haggard brings 'Back To Life' back to Showtime starting today in the U.S. Season two is now available in its entirety with all six episodes ready to stream.
Good Question
Who Decides What Is Fashionable?
From the runways of New York to the sidewalks of Minneapolis, fashion is expressed in many ways.
Why Does Nature Feel So Good?
No matter the weather, Minnesotans have a reputation for being outdoorsy. So it got us wondering, why does nature feel so good?
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Chalk For Masonic
September 16, 2021 at 6:24 am
To learn more about the month-long fundraising campaign to help kids battling caqncer, click
here.