MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the inspiration of songs, movies and novels — true love.
A new survey shows that half of American say they knew their partner was “the one” right when they met.
The survey shows a big factor in knowing when the relationship was more than casual was when they introduced the partner to friends and parents.
