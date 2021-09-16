MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Thursday will mostly be sunny, warm and breezy, storms are expected to develop in the evening hours, and some could turn severe overnight.
The National Weather Service says much of Minnesota, including the western half of the Twin Cities, has a slight chance of experiencing severe weather over the next 24 hours. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, although isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Weather officials are encouraging Minnesotans to be weather aware Thursday night, especially if planning to be outdoors.
According to forecaster Katie Steiner, storms and showers will first develop over northern Minnesota Thursday evening, bringing much-needed rain to the drought-stricken area. Later, more storms will develop to the south.
In the early hours of Friday morning, a line of storms is expected to form and wash over much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, possibly bringing heavy downpours. By sunrise, most of the system will have moved into western Wisconsin, making way for a clear, cool day.
The cool weather won’t last too long, however, as a surge of summer weather is in store for the weekend. Sunday’s temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, and the heat looks to last into the start of the workweek.
