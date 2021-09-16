Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Hail, Damaging Winds Overnight While Thursday will mostly be sunny, warm and breezy, storms are expected to develop in the evening hours, and some could turn severe overnight.

Burning Restrictions To Be Lifted In Much Of Northern Minnesota OvernightWith recent rains, a number of areas in Minnesota will lift their burning restrictions overnight. However, the Minnesota DNR said that the northeastern tip of Minnesota would remain under Class III burning restrictions.

After Summer Drought, When And Where Will The Best Fall Colors Be This Year?The drought we've had throughout much of the state could leave us with muted fall colors and shorter peak times, but not everywhere will be a bust. So when and where are the best fall colors this year? Good Question.

Minnesota Weather: Evening Storms Threaten Heavy Rain, Large HailWhile the weekend's comfortable fall weather will continue through much of Monday, storms are expected to rumble in the evening across southern Minnesota.

Minnesota Weather: Drought Easing In Central, Southern MinnesotaThe latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state saw a gradual easing of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota. About 85% of the state is at least experiencing moderate drought, that's down from nearly 89% last week.