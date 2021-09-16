UPDATE (7:05 p.m.): A tornado warning for Morrison and Mille Lacs counties has been extended until 7:30 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Mille Lacs, Morrison county until 9/16 7:30PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/XtV6klafe8 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, several northern Minnesota counties are under a tornado watch until midnight. The affected counties are Aitkin, Carlton, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Lake, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, St. Louis and Todd.

St. Louis County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange until 9/16 7:45PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1" or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GbQUoTFjc1 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 17, 2021

UPDATE (6:40 p.m.): A tornado warning is in effect in Morrison and Mille Lacs counties until 7:15 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Morrison, Mille Lacs county until 9/16 7:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/5MDOoMa8b0 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 16, 2021

An earlier tornado warning for Todd County has expired.

Tornado Watch until midnight in the yellow area. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2am in the pink area. Active Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and radar indicated Tornado Warnings along the line. pic.twitter.com/ZNQTa8ZNo6 — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) September 16, 2021

Additionally, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties until 7:15 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange until 9/16 7:15PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1" or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8dfzX2KbTt — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 16, 2021

UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): A tornado warning has been issued for Morrison and Todd counties in central Minnesota.

This is a radar indicated tornado warning…nothing confirmed on the ground. This storm is moving northeast at 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/cXYLRVxPWq — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) September 16, 2021

The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Aitkin and Crow Wing are also under severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:30 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Thursday will mostly be sunny, warm and breezy, storms are expected to develop in the evening hours, and some could turn severe overnight.

The National Weather Service says much of Minnesota, including the western half of the Twin Cities, has a slight chance of experiencing severe weather over the next 24 hours. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, although isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Weather officials are encouraging Minnesotans to be weather aware Thursday night, especially if planning to be outdoors.

According to forecaster Katie Steiner, storms and showers will first develop over northern Minnesota Thursday evening, bringing much-needed rain to the drought-stricken area.

Initially, the threat up north could be damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. But as the evening progresses, more storms will fire along a cold front in the north and west.

Later, more storms will develop to the south, but the threat will diminish to a slight risk for severe storms in the western part of the metro.

By sunrise, most of the system will have moved into western Wisconsin, making way for a clear, cool day.

The cool weather won’t last too long, however, as a surge of summer weather is in store for the weekend. Sunday’s temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, and the heat looks to last into the start of the workweek.