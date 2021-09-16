MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week in Bemidji has been found “in good health and unharmed” in Montana police said.
The woman had been missing since Monday morning. On Thursday, the Bemidji Police Department received a tip that she was in Montana. The department collaborated with authorities there to locate her.
She told authorities she “traveled alone” and “left Bemidji under no duress.”
