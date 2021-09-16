MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued an order that election officials do not need to provide a notice that the Minneapolis public safety ballot question would not be counted during early voting. However, the court’s decision on whether votes on the wording would or would not be counted is yet to be settled.
Earlier this week, a Hennepin County judge struck down the controversial Minneapolis charter amendment ballot question, saying that the wording was "unreasonable and misleading."
The ballot question would ask voters whether the city should replace its police department with a department of public safety. The Minneapolis City Council approved new ballot language last week after a judge overruled the previous question.
The judge argued that the new ballot question does not ensure that voters are able to understand the purpose of the proposed amendment.
City Council President Lisa Bender said that the city is appealing the ruling. The judge said in the order that the new question may remain on the ballots which are currently being printed, but if an appeal on the order has not been decided before voting begins Friday, the city must provide a notice to say that votes cast on the ballot question will not be counted.
