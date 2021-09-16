MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ticketing website StubHub will pay nearly $2 million to 5,500 customers with ties to Minnesota after a settlement stemming from the company’s refusal to give refunds for events canceled due to the pandemic.
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office announced the $1.87 million settlement Thursday, which was part of an investigation involving nine other states.
According to Ellison’s office, StubHub’s “FanProtect Guarantee” offered full refunds for canceled events, but when COVID-19 hit, the company stopped honoring that guarantee, instead offering customers account credits worth 120% of their purchases.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not an excuse to withhold refunds,” Ellison said in a release. “This settlement ensures that StubHub will honor its refund policies both now and in the future.:
The $1.87 million will go to customers who live in Minnesota or bought tickets to events in the state.
StubHub also agreed to not change its refund policies for purchased tickets unless a customer consents, and to “promptly process refund requests,” the attorney general’s office said.
Customers who believe they deserve a refund can contact StubHub at 866-788-2482 or Ellison’s office at 651-296-3353 or 800-657-3787.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter
- Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine
- ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities
- Eden Prairie Police: Body Found Fits Description Of Mike Elhard