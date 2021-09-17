MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died Friday morning after a tree branch fell on the tent she was in during overnight storms.
According to city officials, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, located on 409 Amos Owen Lane. Officers responded to the report of a branch falling on an occupied tent.
There, officers found the 4-year-old girl who had life threatening injuries and began life-saving measures. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
There were other family members inside the tent at the time of the incident — they were unharmed.
The incident happened amid storms that featured high wind gusts, resulting in damage in many parts of the metro and southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.
The same storm generated a 61 mph wind gust at 2:15 a.m. in New Ulm. A 10- to 12-inch diameter branch was knocked down in New Ulm at around the same time.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
More On WCCO.com:
- MN Supreme Court: Votes Will Be Counted On Minneapolis Public Safety Ballot Question
- Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine
- Twin Cities Schools Report Bathrooms Being Plundered For ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok Challenge
- DNR Fines Enbridge Energy $3.32M For Violating Environmental Laws During Line 3 Construction