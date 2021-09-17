MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday night’s Breck School and Concordia Academy football game was a special one for a fan in the stands.

Ann-Hewitt Wakefield, also known as “Grammy Hootie,” is 102 years old. She came to watch both of her grandsons play against each other at the Breck stadium.

Last year, the great-grandmother was not able to watch her grandsons play against each other due to COVID. Last year, she also contracted COVID.

To make up for missing that game, this year Wakefield attended the Breck and Concordia game.

“Oh I love it. I love sports,” Wakefield said. “It’s wonderful. All my kids are in sports, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren. I have a big family.”

Carter Theissen and Christian Brown are Wakefield’s grandsons, who played against each other during Friday night’s game. Theissen plays for Breck School as a wide receiver. Brown is a running back for Concordia Academy.

“I got a little pressure on me with my great grandma here,” Theissen said.

“I’m just glad she’s here,” Brown said.

With the last challenging year and a half, Wakefield said there’s nowhere else she would rather be than at a Friday night football game.

“I’m always playing for her,” Theissen said. “She’s going to be at this game watching me play, so definitely.”

Breck won Friday night’s game. The final score was 52-9.