Severe Weather:A child is dead and thousands remain without power after early morning storms swept over Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Christopher Crockom, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis as Christopher Bryant Crockom.

Crockom, 24, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responding to gunshots in the area found Crockom dead in an alley near the 1800 block of Third Avenue South.

While investigators have gathered footage from nearby surveillance cameras, no arrests have been made in the case.

Crockom’s death marked the 68th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information on his death is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be left online.