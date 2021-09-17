MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a quadruple homicide in western Wisconsin, while on Friday authorities in Arizona reported that the other suspect had been taken into custody there.

Darren L. Osborne faces four felony counts of hiding a corpse with intent to conceal a crime. He has been arrested is being held in Ramsey County Jail.

His alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, was originally believed to be in the Twin Cities area and was considered armed and dangerous. A warrant was issued for his arrest. However, on Friday afternoon, authorities in Maricopa County reported that Suggs had turned himself in after traveling there, where he has been living.

He has not yet been interviewed, so few other details were immediately available.

Ashli Jones, sister to victim Loyace Foreman III, issued the following statement:

“We are so so grateful for all of the agencies their hard work and long hours that were put in. We thank the community for every tip, call and message that lead to the arrest. Today we celebrate this win and now the hard part begins. we must begin the healing. Please continue to call information in so we can bring justice for our families.”

The four bodies were found shortly after 2:15 p.m. Sunday in an abandoned black Mercedes Benz in a cornfield near the town of Sheridan Township, Wisconsin. All four victims had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

They were later identified as Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Lance Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. All four were Minnesotans from the metro area.

Investigators found Suggs’ Arizona photo ID inside the abandoned car.

Criminal Complaint Details

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip from a person who said they saw two cars driving past the Sheridan Town Hall between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The criminal complaint says that a deputy then reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station, which showed a black Nissan Rouge pulling up to a pump and the Mercedes Benz pulling up next to it.

In the video, a man now identified as Osborne allegedly goes into the store to purchase some items before coming back out. Later, when an officer went to the gas station, they found red stains – suspected to be blood – on the ground near where the Mercedes Benz was parked.

Separately, an officer went to St. Paul to visit the stepson of the registered owner of the Nissan. The stepson confirmed that his brother Antoine Suggs was in town from Arizona, and was using the family car during his visit.

The officer then showed Suggs’ brother a photo of Osborne, and he said that Osborne is his biological father. The man said he didn’t speak to his father much, but the last time he did was on Sunday night, and he allegedly “sounded excited” and said he had the Nissan and would leave the keys in the car.

The complaint goes on to say that an officer spoke to Flug-Presley’s aunt, who said that Flug-Presley had a “thing” with Suggs, and he would sometimes fly in from Arizona to see her.

Witnesses then came forward to say they saw Flug-Presley with Suggs at the White Squirrel bar in St. Paul in the evening and early morning hours of Sept. 12. A witness also said they saw Flug-Presley, Sturm, and Pettus get into a black SUV with an unknown man around 2:08 a.m. In a review of surveillance video, officers were able to see that Sturm got into the car in the same position where she was later found dead.

Police found that Suggs apparently bought an airline ticket to go to Arizona for the evening of Sept. 12, but did not check in or board the flight.

The investigation indicates that no one had any contact with the victims since 2:08 a.m. on Sunday at the White Squirrel.

If convicted, Osborne could face up to 12-and-a-half years in prison for each count.