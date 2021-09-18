MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Denise Rosen. “Niecy,” as her friends called her, was a designer at WCCO-TV when she met sports reporter Mark Rosen.

The two would eventually marry and raise two children, Nick and Chloe.

Friday was a celebration of the woman who was a giver and a fighter to the very end. Surrounded by her favorite music — Motown hits — her favorite colors worn by some of her favorite people, her life was celebrated just how she wanted it to be.

“She said she wanted to celebrate her life. She wanted a joyous occasion in her work, with people wearing colorful clothes, which many of you are in today, good food, and of course her favorite music,” Mark Rosen said.

Her loving spirit, sense of fashion, and love of travel are undeniable. Denise Rosen made everyone she met along her journey feel special.

“We know her for her power of her presence, her grace, her beauty, her charm, her smile,” Don Shelby said. “It was that expression, that smile that reflected who she was and who she will always be, in those upon whom she smiled upon.”

“She had a sixth sense of anticipating people’s needs and giving where she saw necessary,” niece Rachel Korman said. “She was the epitome of someone who owns who they are and she had the ability to leave lasting impressions on people due to her bright and infectious spirit.”

The Rosens’ was a love story like none other. The love of family, friends and life experiences was shared by all present, values the Rosens passed onto their children.

“She made sure — like her mom made sure — that both of you [Nick and Chloe] would become independent-thinking forces of nature, and that she appreciated and made you appreciate the arts and music and cooking and all the things that defined who she was. And I know that’s carrying on with all you guys and that makes me so happy,” Mark Rosen said. “The final song we played, which ended just as she passed, was ‘Isn’t She Lovely.’ She opened her eyes wide, looked at us, and the song ended right when that happened. … You will forever be my girl, I love you.”