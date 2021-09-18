MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a severe storm system that moved through the state, the weekend will be warming up, with temperatures possibly reaching 90 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday will warm up from what started out to be a chilly morning, reaching 79 degrees in the metro area. Overall, the state will see above-average temperatures, though areas on the north shore will be closer to average, with highs in the 60s.

Overnight will be warm, especially off to the west. Marshall and Fargo will see lows still in the 70s.

Sunday will be hot, with temperatures in the high-80s across the state, and 90 degrees in the Twin Cities.

However, winds will gust up to 30 to 35 mph, according to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, meaning that it will be choppy on some of the lakes.

Temperature will then cool off a bit into Monday, when the state could see a round of widespread rain, with a potential of three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of accumulation in the afternoon and evening hours.

After that, temperatures will cool down to the 60s.

This all comes after a round of severe weather; the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down across Minnesota early Friday morning. The tornadoes in Burnsville, Apple Valley, and Le Sueur were all rated EF-0s, with winds reaching up to 80 mph.

A 4-year-old girl in Mankato died on Friday morning, when a tree branch fell on the tent she was sleeping in. Natalia Ashes died at the site of the 49th annual Mahkato Wacipi, a pow wow which honors the 38 Dakota men who were lynched in 1862. There is a celebration of her life planned on Saturday evening at the pow wow.