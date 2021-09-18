MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department reported a woman as critically injured after a shooting occurred in Minneapolis Saturday night.
According to MPD, officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. Less then ten minutes after arriving the officers received notice that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was being treated at North Memorial Hospital.
The woman is still in critical condition and MPD is investigating the incident.
Little else is known about the incident, check back here for updates.