MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Three shootings in a span of eight hours in Minneapolis left six people injured, two of them critically.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Less than 10 minutes after arriving the officers received notice that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was being treated at North Memorial Hospital. The woman is still in critical condition and MPD is investigating the incident.
Just before midnight in Uptown, a man and woman were shot on the 1400 block of Lake Street West, near Hennepin Avenue. Police said both victims are expected to survive.
Around 2 a.m. in downtown, police heard several gunshots near Seventh Street and First Avenue South. They found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Shortly after, they found another gunshot victim. That man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police arrested two men in their 20s and recovered two guns.