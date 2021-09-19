MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man previously charged with second-degree murder, accused of beheading his girlfriend in Shakopee, now faces a more serious charge as well.
Alexis Saborit was indicted Friday on a count of first-degree murder, in addition to his original charge.
On July 28, police were called to a reported stabbing at Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street in Shakopee. They found 55-year-old America Thayer beheaded at the scene.
Multiple witnesses told police they saw a man attacking a woman inside a car, then taking her body out of the vehicle and leaving the scene on foot.
Saborit was arrested soon after. According to a criminal complaint, officers at the scene were familiar with Thayer and knew Saborit as her boyfriend. He also matched descriptions of the suspect from witnesses.
In a post-Miranda interview with police, Saborit said that he and the victim were on their way to his court appearance together prior to the incident. Police said he told them that he attacked her when she said she wanted to end their relationship.
If convicted, Saborit could face life in prison.
Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.