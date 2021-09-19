MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police after he allegedly poured gasoline inside of an Eagan home and threatened to set it alight.
Police say officers were called to the home on the 3100 block of Jurdy Road at about 6:41 a.m., and smelled gasoline upon arrival. All other occupants of the home got out, leaving just the suspect inside.
The man surrendered at about 6 p.m., and was then “evaluated by medical staff.” No one was hurt, and no fire was set inside the residence.