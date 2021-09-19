MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are about to see quite a change in the weather.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says after Sunday’s heat, humidity and strong winds, Monday will feature heavy rains and a few possible severe storms.
Meadows says the storm system could bring a marginal risk of strong, damaging winds, as well as the possibility of some weak, embedded tornadoes. The western half of Minnesota will see this risk between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, while the eastern half will see it Monday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. or so.
The line of storms will first enter northern and northwestern Minnesota late Sunday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will reach the metro Monday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with the heaviest weather occurring midday in the metro and most of central Minnesota — with the latter possibly getting some localized flooding. The line will be out of the metro and into western Wisconsin by the late afternoon.
One-to-two inches of badly-needed rain will likely come from this system, with the most rainfall likely in far-northern Minnesota, which is the state’s most parched region by far.
Temperatures will drop from the high 70s to the low 60s between late Sunday night and late Monday evening. Dew points will also drop down to a comfortable level by Tuesday.
Minnesota will have dry skies Tuesday through the weekend, with next week looking drier and cooler.