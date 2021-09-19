MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures in the Twin Cities Sunday will be closer to the record high than the average, according to WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak.
The forecasted high in the metro is 90 degrees. Across, the state, temperatures will be in the high 80s. It’ll feel even warmer than that thanks to rising dew points.
However, winds will gust up to 30 to 35 mph, according to Augustyniak, meaning that it will be choppy on some of the lakes.
Rain will arrive in western Minnesota overnight and should hit the metro by mid-morning Monday. Some severe thunderstorms are possible.
Temperatures will then cool off a bit Monday, dropping below average for the next several days.
This all comes after a round of severe weather; the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down across Minnesota early Friday morning. The tornadoes in Burnsville, Apple Valley, and Le Sueur were all rated EF-0s, with winds reaching up to 80 mph.
A 4-year-old girl in Mankato died on Friday morning, when a tree branch fell on the tent she was sleeping in. Nytalia Ashes died at the site of the 49th annual Mahkato Wacipi, a pow wow which honors the 38 Dakota men who were lynched in 1862. There is a celebration of her life planned on Saturday evening at the pow wow.