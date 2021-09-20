MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say a man has been detained and two women are injured after a stabbing early Monday morning.
Police responded to the 5000 block of Douglas Drive around 1:30 a.m. after someone called 911 “screaming for help.”
Officers found a man and two women with knife wounds. They were all taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The injured man was detained.
Police said the incident is being investigated as domestic violence, and they are not looking for any other suspects.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1014.
Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks
- Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows
- 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis
- Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen