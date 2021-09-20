Severe Weather:Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are in for potentially severe storms Monday afternoon. Get the latest forecast here.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a family in St. Louis County is concerned for a missing man with dementia who did not return home Monday morning.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, Harry Hart left a home on Crosby Road in St. Louis County around 7 a.m. He stopped at a Kwik Trip on North Road and Highway 33, but did not come home after that.

Police believe he visited a Holiday station in Moose Lake around 10 a.m.

Hart is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds with a balding head and blue eyes. He was driving a maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 with plates reading BXU981. A similar vehicle is pictured below.

A Chrysler 200 similar to the one Harry Hart was driving. (credit: Cloquet Police Department)

Anyone with information about Hart is asked to call 911.