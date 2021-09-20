MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a family in St. Louis County is concerned for a missing man with dementia who did not return home Monday morning.
According to the Cloquet Police Department, Harry Hart left a home on Crosby Road in St. Louis County around 7 a.m. He stopped at a Kwik Trip on North Road and Highway 33, but did not come home after that.
Police believe he visited a Holiday station in Moose Lake around 10 a.m.
Hart is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds with a balding head and blue eyes. He was driving a maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 with plates reading BXU981. A similar vehicle is pictured below.
Anyone with information about Hart is asked to call 911.