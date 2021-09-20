MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new studies move the United States closer to being able to vaccinate young children against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday announced 2,474 new cases and 10 more deaths, one of them a Rice County resident in their early 30s.
The latest numbers from the health department bring the total case count to 684,070, while 7,993 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
The positivity rate stands at 7.1%, which is in the “caution” range. It had dropped as low as 1.1% in June; the line for high risk is drawn at 10%.
There are currently 230 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and 527 in non-ICU beds. Since the start of the pandemic, 36,860 cases have required hospitalization, and 7,492 of those required intensive care.
The health department reports there are 31.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, well above the threshold for high risk. The state spent the early part of summer well below the line of caution, which is drawn at only five new cases daily per 100,000 residents.
Nearly 73% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 93.2% of those 65+ have. The state has administered 6,340,399 vaccine doses in total; 3,187,684 people have completed their vaccine series.
Pfizer said on Monday tests show its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11, and that it will seek authorization for that age group soon. There are currently no vaccines approved for children younger than 12.
