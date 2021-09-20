MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids between 5 and 11 years old may soon have the option to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For some Minnesota kids, the lack of protection has meant extreme isolation for more than a year. For the Moskowitz family of Eden Prairie, it’s been 18 months of keeping their distance from the outside world — which is especially tough for 9-year-old Cameron.

“He is constantly on the go. He does not sit still. Keeping him home is really hard, he wants to be out,” mom Stacy Moskowitz said.

But Cameron, who was born at 26 weeks and has cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease, is an optimist.

“It’s probably been good because then I can be on my iPad a ton,” Cameron said.

But he could not be around his best bud.

“I miss my friends, and I definitely miss Calvin,” Cameron said.

So news of the impending vaccine approval for his age group is huge.

“Oh, it would be absolute relief, it would. Just knowing that we can see people, that he can be out, we don’t have to worry about it,” Stacy said.

It’s a relief for the doctors who treat Cameron and his peers, like Dr. Madeleine Gagnon of Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

“It allows for greater mobility and comfort in the community, even for kids who don’t have medical complexity. This provides a layer of safety for them in school and sports, and doing other developmentally-appropriate things like sleepovers,” Dr. Gagnon said.

She says her guess and her hope is that the vaccine could be in Minnesota by Thanksgiving.

“It has shown to be incredibly safe with minimal side effects and a large immune response,” Dr. Gagnon said. “So while it’s natural to have a questioning attitude, I think one can rest assured as a parent that this is the right thing to do for your child, to protect them.”

And Stacy says she’s all in, so her social little boy can get out there again.

“I really wish COVID would just end,” Cameron said.

Dr. Gagnon says planning for distribution is underway. She says the supply is strong in Minnesota, and distribution should be swift as soon they get FDA approval and coordinate with the Minnesota Department of Health.