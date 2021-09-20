MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Bon Jovi once said, “It’s all the same, only the names will change.” So it is for the Minnesota Vikings and missed field goals.
Greg Joseph is the latest scapegoat for a gut-wrenching Vikings loss. His wide right kick on Sunday meant the Vikings went home losers, falling (flat on their face) 34-33 to the Cardinals.
At least the tweets were good. Here are a few of the best.
Having a Vikings tattoo on my arm sometimes makes me wish that my arm was blown off, too.
— John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) September 19, 2021
Vikings lining up for a game-winning FG: pic.twitter.com/lVNwDT6JBc
— PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2021
Can’t catch a break 😢🤦🏼♀️ (every Vikings fan right now) pic.twitter.com/VPjjlGbsG5
— Caitlin Thielen (@MRS_T_19) September 19, 2021
Vikings kickers when asked to make a clutch FG pic.twitter.com/dUADywBSwB
— sports tweeter Matthias (tone setter) (@KryzivenTake2) September 20, 2021
The Vikings should be proposing a rule to eliminate kicking from the game every offseason until it passes.
— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 19, 2021
— Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) September 20, 2021
Greg Joseph is officially a Viking.
— Random Vikings (@RandomMNVikings) September 19, 2021
I HATE KICKERS 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) September 19, 2021
who got his stupid hopes up about the Vikings yesterday like a stupid idiot pic.twitter.com/Sme1Z2zLQM
— Kirk Cousins Antifarentz IV (@hawkize) September 20, 2021
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks
- Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows
- 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis
- Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen