MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings lost an absolute heartbreaker Sunday afternoon on a missed field goal by Greg Joseph. But if you were listening to the game on the Vikings Radio Network, you had a brief moment of exuberance as Paul Allen initially called the kick good.
“It is good!” Allen shouted in his trademark timbre. Then, a second later after the saw the signal from the referees: “No, he missed it. Are you kidding me? He missed it right.”
AS CALLED ON VIKINGS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/11794IWphj
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2021
Joseph’s 37-yard field goal sliced wide right, giving the Cardinals a 34-33 win over the Vikings.
For his part, Allen owned up to the ultimately insignificant mistake on Twitter, saying he usually waits for the refs to signal before making a call, but he “wanted them to beat that team so badly” and jumped the gun.
I thought he made it and didn’t wait for the ref to signal no good. I always wait. Today I didn’t and got burned. L on my behalf, no doubt.
I wanted them to beat that team so badly.
Oh well. https://t.co/eNxiblUI8U
— Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) September 20, 2021
Allen has been the voice of the Vikings on the radio for nearly 20 years, so he’s seen and called plenty of missed Vikings kicks.
